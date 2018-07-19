Trump says looks forward to second Putin meeting

19 July 2018 18:38 (UTC+04:00)

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed forces within the United States on Thursday for marring what they called the success of their first summit, with Trump saying he looked forward to their second meeting, Reuters reports.

“The Summit with Russia was a great success, except with the real enemy of the people, the Fake News Media,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“I look forward to our second meeting so that we can start implementing some of the many things discussed, including stopping terrorism, security for Israel, nuclear proliferation, cyber attacks, trade, Middle East peace, North Korea and more,” Trump said.

Trump drew a barrage of criticism in the United States, including from lawmakers in both parties, after he refused to blame Putin for the election meddling. Putin has denied such interference.

The Republican president later said he had misspoken and accused “some people” of hating the fact that he got along with Putin.

In Moscow, Putin accused forces in the United States of trying to undermine the success of his meeting with Trump, but said the two leaders had begun to improve U.S.-Russia ties anyway.

Putin, speaking to Russian diplomats from around the world, said the Helsinki summit had been successful.

“It was successful overall and led to some useful agreements. Of course, let’s see how events will develop further,” he said, without disclosing the nature of the agreements he referred to.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump slams EU over $5 billion fine on Google
US 18:08
US-China trade war to depress WTI prices
Oil&Gas 17:44
Presidents of Russia, Turkey, Iran positive about holding trilateral summit
Russia 17:23
China says U.S. blaming Xi for blocking trade deal is 'bogus'
China 13:07
China says it's clear who is right and wrong in trade row with U.S.
China 11:51
Oil prices fall amid record U.S. output, stockpile build
Oil&Gas 11:35
Latest
Forcing China on trade with illegal action will not work - EU's Malmstrom
China 19:32
Ilham Aliyev meets executive chairman of Institute for Int’l Relations of France (PHOTO)
Politics 19:28
Ilham Aliyev allocates funds to attract int’l consultant for mandatory health insurance introduction
Politics 19:14
Uzbekistan changes conditions for issuing mortgage loans to buy housing
Economy news 19:08
President Aliyev arrives in France on visit
Politics 19:00
Price increase expected in Baku real estate market
Economy news 18:50
Italian PM calls for EU body to coordinate migrant arrivals
Europe 18:42
Persons with refugee status in Azerbaijan increase by 23%
Society 18:34
Iran injecting huge funds to complete Chabahar-Zahedan railroad – official
Oil&Gas 18:15