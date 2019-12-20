Trump says talked with China's Xi on trade deal, Hong Kong, North Korea

20 December 2019 21:30 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke on Friday with Chinese President Xi Jinping and claimed progress between the two governments on issues that have divided them, from trade to North Korea and Hong Kong, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The two leaders spoke a week after their envoys sealed a “Phase 1” agreement aimed at ending an 18-month trade war that has rattled markets and raised tensions.

Trump announced the phone call in a tweet. A White House official said they spoke on Friday morning. China Central Television said Xi spoke to Trump at the request of the U.S. president.

“Had a very good talk with President Xi of China concerning our giant Trade Deal. China has already started large scale purchase of agricultural product & more. Formal signing being arranged. Also talked about North Korea, where we are working with China, & Hong Kong (progress!)” Trump tweeted.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Oil steady near three-month highs on trade deal progress
Oil&Gas 12:04
U.S. deports Mexicans far from border, may send others to Guatemala
US 04:41
Georgia decreases copper ore exports to China
Business 19 December 20:54
China decreases export of flat-rolled products of non-alloy steel to Georgia
Business 19 December 18:07
China announces new tariff exclusions for some U.S. imports
China 19 December 11:08
Georgia, China take measures to popularize Georgian tobacco and tea
Business 19 December 10:54
Latest
Cruise ships collide in Mexico's Cozumel, damaging Carnival liner
Other News 22:44
Algerians protest after new president inaugurated
Arab World 22:05
President Ilham Aliyev attended informal meeting of CIS heads of state in St. Petersburg (PHOTO)
Politics 21:13
Baku hosts meeting of Executive Committee of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (PHOTO)
Society 20:59
EBRD to allocate loans for SMEs in Azerbaijan
Finance 20:42
Remittances from Russia’s Sberbank to mobile numbers in Azerbaijan now possible (Exclusive)
Finance 20:34
Intensive training of cadets of Azerbaijan Military Academy underway (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Society 19:35
Solar power plant to be built in Turkey
Oil&Gas 18:49
Simbioz technology business incubator opens in Azerbaijan’s Mingachevir High-Tech Park
ICT 18:45