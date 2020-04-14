US embassy thanks Heydar Aliyev Center for projecting American flag onto its iconic structure

US 14 April 2020 12:46 (UTC+04:00)
US embassy thanks Heydar Aliyev Center for projecting American flag onto its iconic structure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14

Trend:

The US embassy in Azerbaijan has thanked the Heydar Aliyev Center for projecting American flag onto its iconic structure, Trend reports citing the embassy.

“Our warm thanks to the Heydar Aliyev Center for projecting the American flag onto its iconic structure. This gesture — a vivid display of solidarity with the United States during this challenging time — demonstrates the warm friendship that exists between the Azerbaijani and American people. Together, we will defeat the Covid-19 global pandemic,” said the embassy.

Projection of the US flag was placed on the Heydar Aliyev Center’s building in Baku, Azerbaijan.

In a sign of Azerbaijan's solidarity with the international community in the fight against the spread of COVID-19, the flag of one of the states affected by the virus will be displayed daily at the Heydar Aliyev Center, which is a world-wide architectural monument.

Flags are changed daily in accordance with the order of the first letter of the country name in the English alphabet. In this way, the Heydar Aliyev Center expresses support and respect to the states and their peoples who have been severely affected by the spread of COVID-19.

