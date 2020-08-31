Trump adviser Kushner says peace is also desired by countries' people
President Donald Trump’s senior adviser, Jared Kushner, said on Monday that the peace forged by Emirati and Israeli leaders was also desired by the two countries’ peoples, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Kushner also thanked Saudi Arabia for granting permission for the first official Israeli flight from Tel Aviv to the United Arab Emirates. He made his comments after landing in Abu Dhabi airport.
