Azerbaijani minister attends meeting of CIS Council of Defense Ministers (PHOTO)

A regular meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States was held in the city of Kyzyl, the Republic of Tuva of Russia, on June 6, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

Azerbaijan's Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov attended the meeting.

Before the meeting, the CIS defense ministers came to Victory Square and laid a wreath at the monument erected in memory of the victims of the Great Patriotic War.

Then, the guests got acquainted with the educational base of the Kyzyl presidential cadet school, planted trees and visited the ethno-cultural complex Aldyn-Bulak.

Current military cooperation and other forthcoming issues were discussed during the meeting.

Previously, the defense ministers participating in the meeting visited the Aldan Maadyr National Museum and the sculptural and architectural complex "Center of Asia", where they got acquainted with various expositions.

