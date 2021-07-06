Two of widest streets in world to be in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam - special rep of president
AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, July 6
Trend:
Two of the widest streets in the world will be in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, Emin Huseynov, special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the area of Aghdam district liberated from the Armenian occupation, said, disclosing the information on the infrastructure of Aghdam town, Trend reports on July 6.
