Azerbaijan to further support entrepreneurship in 2018 - Deputy minister

31 December 2017 15:32 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 31

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Measures to develop entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan will be continued in 2018, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov told Trend.

"In 2018, we will continue to support business with a view to increase the number of entrepreneurs in the country", the deputy minister said.

He noted that in 2017 large-scale economic reforms were carried out in Azerbaijan, especially in the field of entrepreneurship development and business environment improvement.

"These reforms and the decisions taken by the country's leadership led to an increase in the share of the private sector in GDP up to 80 percent. The taken measures, in particular simplification of the licensing process, extension of the suspension of business checks, promotion of investment and promotion of exports, led to the development of entrepreneurship in the country. As a result, presently the number of entrepreneurs registered in the country exceeds 880,000 and the share of the private sector in employment exceeds 75 percent", Mammadov said.

The Ministry previously reported that local entrepreneurs received 212 documents to encourage investments in the amount of 1.8 billion manats.

Earlier President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree extending the moratorium on inspections of business activities in Azerbaijan until Jan. 1, 2021.

