Former Central Bank official named adviser to Azerbaijan's taxes minister (UPDATE)

6 January 2018 14:14 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 14:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

Trend:

Khagani Abdullayev, former deputy chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA), told Trend that he has been appointed adviser to the minister of taxes.

He said he will start fulfilling his duties Jan. 8.

Abdullayev resigned as deputy chairman of the CBA at his own request last September. He held the post since April 2010.

At the end of last year, Jamal Gasimov was appointed another adviser to the minister of taxes.

