Purchase prices for cotton increase in Azerbaijan

28 November 2018 14:51 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

Trend:

Some 216,403 tons of cotton have been delivered to cotton collection points, Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan said in a message on Nov. 28.

On October 27, most of the cotton had been harvested in Saatli (28,391 tons), Barda (23,571 tons), Agjabadi (21,952 tons), Bilasuvar (20,563 tons) and Beylagan districts (20,285 tons), the message said.

Compared to the same period of 2017,over 13.1 percent of cotton had been harvested in 2018. Cotton harvesting still continues.

For every kilogram of cotton handed to state processing enterprises, farmers are given 0.10 manat subsidy.

In order to encourage farmers and improve their financial situation, purchase prices of cotton varieties have been increased by 50 manats per ton. So, for the 2018 harvest, the price of the first grade has been increased from 600 to 650, the second grade from 580 to 630, the third grade from 540 to 590, the fourth grade - from 500 to 550 manats.

