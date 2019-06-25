Daily payments get closer with AtaNet

25 June 2019 11:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

AtaBank OJSC presents to AtaNet internet and mobile banking users the next innovation, Trend reports with reference to the bank.

So, along with banking operations, credit payments and control of accounts in the bank it was made possible to make other daily payments without leaving the AtaNet application. From now on, in AtaNet, it has become possible to pay for utilities, telephone services, Internet providers and cable TV services, as well as make payments of Nakhchivan AR.

You can download from the App Store and Play Store regularly updating mobile application and use modern banking. The mobile application which allows to securely log in and operate with customer ID and Asan Imza, also supports fingerprint and face recognition functions. It may be noted that, AtaNet service is available in three languages (Azerbaijani, Russian, English).

You can find out more about the Bank’s products and services by calling 136 and visiting the bank’s website https://atabank.com/en/

Operating more than 25 years AtaBank OJSC is a modern universal Azerbaijani bank. The Bank provides a full range of services to corporate and private customers in Baku and regions.

