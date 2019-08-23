Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

23 August 2019 10:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

By Rovshan Badalov - Trend:

Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Aug. 23 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold decreased by 8.6955 manats to 2,541.4235 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1041 manats to 28.8907 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 17.8925 manats to 1,460.0195 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 29.835 manats to 2,522.8000 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

Aug. 23, 2019

Aug. 22, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,541.4235

2,550.1190

Silver

XAG

28.8907

28.9948

Platinum

XPT

1,460.0195

1,442.1270

Palladium

XPD

2,522.8000

2,492.9650

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 23)

---

