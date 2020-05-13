Another charitable initiative by Azercell (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13

Trend:

Azercell employees participated in blood donation action for the benefit of the children, suffering from genetic blood disorder.

Azercell Telecom, the leading mobile operator of the country, has realized another vital social project in representation of its personnel. The blood donation action was organized with the support of Azerbaijan Thalassemia Federation Public Union to support the children suffering from thalassemia and hemophilia. Azercell employees, including company CEO Vahid Mursaliyev and some department directors became voluntary blood donors to help those who are in need of blood.

A number of representatives of “Azercell Telecom” LLC joined the action carried out by the medical staff of Central Blood Bank. All the necessary safety measures were taken during the procedure by means of professional medical equipment to ensure safety of the donors, as well as the medical staff. The participants donated their blood following a complete medical examination by the hematologists. Blood stock collected during the action will be directed to children registered at the Central Blood Band section of National Hematology and Transfusion Center and will be used for the children in need of blood.

Along with supporting the children suffering from thalassemia, hemophilia and other genetic blood disorder, the campaign aims to draw public attention to this social problem. As blood shortage caused by the application of special quarantine regime may severely affect the hematology patients whose lives depend on blood.

It should be noted that Azercell Telecom has realized a number of projects and charitable actions both in corporate level and those initiated by its employees during the course of COVID-19 pandemic.

