Ambassador: Italian companies interested in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.18

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

COVID-19 pandemic has affected trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Italy, the country’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Augusto Massari said.

Massari made the statement at the EU-Azerbaijan business forum 2020-2022 held online, Trend reports.

According to him, in 2019, trade between Azerbaijan and Italy amounted to $5.5 billion, but in the first quarter of this year, it decreased by 30 percent, to $2 billion.

"However, despite this, all the scheduled projects between the countries continue to develop and will be timely completed. Italian companies are more and more interested in the implementation of projects in Azerbaijan," the diplomat stated.

As Massari noted, Italy and Azerbaijan mainly cooperate in the energy sector, but a program has been kicked off between the countries to attract Italian companies operating in the non-energy sector.

"Many different opportunities exist for cooperation between the two countries," he said.

The ambassador added that measures for the business development are underway in Azerbaijan, despite the pandemic.

The purpose of the video conference is to highlight the importance of EU-Azerbaijan economic cooperation and investment opportunities for EU companies.

The forum is attended by officials, representatives of the Azerbaijani government, as well as companies from Azerbaijan and the European Union.

