Azerbaijan plays pivotal, stabilizing role between all powers in region - Croatian ex-president

Economy 12 July 2021 11:01 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan, as a country, plays pivotal and stabilizing role between all powers in the region and on the bigger global stage, said Ivo Josipovic, ex-president of Croatia, Trend reports.

Josipovic made the statement aid that during the 'Assessing Western Balkan: Way Forward’ web-conference, which was held by Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) in cooperation with Foundation Shared Societies and Values (FSSV) and National Committee on American Foreign Policy (NCAFP).

Aside from Josipovic other important politicians also participated in the web-conference.

The participants also spoke about the upcoming VIII Global Baku Forum to be held in the Fall of 2021.

Zlatko Lagumdzija, former Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina said that Baku Forum is going to be held this year in a completely new setting – hybrid setting, but devoted to the very important issue, just as before.

“Baku Forum is always an important trend. Proud to have an occasion to participate,” said Filip Vujanovic, ex-president of Montenegro.

Furthermore, ex-president of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mladen Ivanic noted that Baku Forum has become a very significant regional and global event. So many people from political area, academicians, people from business communities discussing most significant issues, global issues there.

“Baku Forum is very important because it's one of the biggest gathering of very important and influential people – former presidents, politicians, also other influential people from economic, cultural and human rights field. The forum is gathering people of different political views, which is very important, but all of them are around idea of international cooperation and progress,” noted Yves Leterme, former prime Minister of Belgium.

