International Committee of Red Cross starts talks regarding captured Armenian officer

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 25 August 2020 14:42 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.25

Trend:

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) began negotiations with relevant structures in connection with the captured Armenian officer, Ilaha Huseynova, head of the PR department of the ICRC’s representative office in Azerbaijan, told Trend on August 25.

"In accordance with its mandate, the committee visits the people detained in connection with the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, monitors the conditions of detention and treatment with them, as well as render assistance for the detainees to be in contact with their family members,” Huseynova said.

At about 05:45 (GMT+4) on August 23, the sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armenian armed forces made an attempt to commit a provocation in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Goranboy district. As a result of the decisive actions of the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces stationed in this direction, was forced to retreat, incurring losses.

During the battle, the commander of the Armenian sabotage group Senior Lieutenant Gurgen Alberyan was captured.

Tags:
