Armenian Armed Forces shell house in Agjabadi district, one person wounded

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

Trend:

The Armenian Armed Forces, in gross violation of the humanitarian ceasefire regime declared from 12:00 on October 10, 2020, continue to commit acts of aggression against Azerbaijani civilians, Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Around 16:00 on 17 October, during the intense rocket and artillery shelling in Agjabadi district from different directions, as a result of falling artillery shell into the courtyard of a resident of the village Arazbar, Hajiyev Rauf (1991) received injuries of varying severity, the apartment building suffered extensive damage.

Currently, the Prosecutor's office is carrying out all possible investigative measures in the current conditions.