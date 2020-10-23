Putin's comments were response to those taking anti-Azerbaijani position, analyst says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

The statement of Russian President Vladimir Putin, made at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club that "such a situation, in which a big part of the Azerbaijani territory has been lost, can not last forever" is aimed at the future of Azerbaijani-Russian relations development, Head of the South Caucasus Club of Political Analysts Ilgar Valizade told Trend.

Putin's statement made it clear that Russia intends to implement its strategic interests in the region, including through the comprehensive development of Russian-Azerbaijani relations, he said.

"Putin outlined certain prospects, noting that both Azerbaijan and Armenia are equal partners to Russia, thereby depriving the arguments of those anti - Azerbaijani forces that constantly said that Armenia is more valuable to Russia than Azerbaijan," he said.

Valizade pointed out that Putin's comments were a response to Armenian, but also to Russian politicians, public figures, a number of journalists and publications that took a clearly anti-Azerbaijani position, pushing Russia to act against Azerbaijan.

He stressed that in fact, Putin's statement indicated Russia's position on this issue.

Valizade added that over quarter of a century, after the first Nagorno-Karabakh war, the world, the region, the interests of Russia, as well as the balance of power in the region changed, however, a number of people's way of thinking have not changed, they do not understand or refuse to understand the changed realities.

"They are stuck in the 1990s and retransmit to the public consciousness the cliches that existed at that time. But, thank God, during this time, the attitude towards the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the realities that are taking place here has begun to change," Velizade said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva