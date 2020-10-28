Iran to declare its plan to sides on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict – Iranian Foreign Minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28
By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:
Iran will declare its plan to Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia for a permanent solution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of respect for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif told journalists, Trend reports citing IRINN.
According to the minister, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will visit Baku, Moscow, and Yerevan in this regard.
Zarif added that Iran believes that the conflict will be resolved peacefully on the basis of the principle of inviolability of international borders.
The Iranian Foreign Minister emphasized that the plan was prepared by high-ranking Iranian officials.
