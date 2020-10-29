VICE News highlights use of banned cluster munitions by Armenia to attack Azerbaijani Barda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29

Trend:

VICE News prepared an article highlighting the use of widely-banned cluster munitions by Armenian Armed Forces to attack Azerbaijani Barda city, Trend reports.

In an article named “Banned Cluster Munitions Used Against Civilians in Azerbaijan” the VICE News journalists say they were able to corroborate the use of cluster munitions in an attack that took place on the 28th of October.

“In an investigation carried out just hours after the attack, we discovered and examined impacts and remnants of Smerch submunitions, which have been independently verified by Amnesty International’s military expert, Brian Castner, former UN military advisor, Marc Garlasco, and Justin Bronk, research fellow at the UK’s Royal United Services Institute defence think tank,” the report said.

The article said that the team on the ground identified numerous impact site locations – including the grounds of a hospital and the yards of civilian houses – indicative of submunitions: small circular craters in the ground.

“We gained access to Barda’s main hospital morgues, where 12 bodies were being stored. The majority of bodies, which were dressed in civilian clothing, had missing limbs, burns on the skin and abdomens ripped open – all consistent with explosion and blast injuries,” the article said.