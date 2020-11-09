Ukraine understands feelings of Azerbaijani people in upholding territorial integrity - ambassador

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 9 November 2020 11:56 (UTC+04:00)
Ukraine understands feelings of Azerbaijani people in upholding territorial integrity - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Ukraine understands very well the feelings of the brotherly Azerbaijani people in upholding its sovereignty and territorial integrity, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladyslav Kanevskyi said, Trend reports citing Kanevskyi's Twitter.

Kanevskyi made a statement in a congratulatory tweet on the occasion of Azerbaijan's National Flag Day.

"I warmly and sincerely congratulate Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Flag Day!" he wrote.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. Currently, Azerbaijan continues the liberation of its territories from Armenian troops.

Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

