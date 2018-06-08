President Aliyev receives Gambian FM (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 13:22)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Foreign Minister of Gambia Ousainu Darboe. The delegation also included Minister of Transport, Works and Infrastructure of Gambia Bai Lamin Jobe.

Noting the existence of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Gambia, the head of state said with satisfaction that the two countries successfully cooperate and always support each other within international organizations, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the United Nations.

President Aliyev expressed gratitude for Gambia's support on the international platform for Azerbaijan's fair position on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Darboe conveyed greetings of Gambia's President Adama Barrow to the head of state.

The minister said President Barrow noted that under President Aliyev's leadership Azerbaijan has achieved great development and is making an important contribution to ensuring cooperation, economic development, peace and security in the region.

Darboe noted the active participation of Azerbaijan and Gambia in the Non-Aligned Movement, further saying that the two countries support each other in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the UN.

The minister said that his country supports Azerbaijan's just position on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and brought to attention that President Barrow strongly condemns the occupation of the Azerbaijani lands by Armenia.

President Aliyev expressed gratitude for the greetings of the President of the Gambia, and asked to convey his greetings to Adama Barrow.

During the talks, the sides noted the importance of defining the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Gambia in various spheres of bilateral relations, including in the economic sphere.

