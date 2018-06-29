Alexander Lukashenko congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

29 June 2018 20:27 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

Trend:

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Belarus and the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Lukashenko said in his letter. “Over the years that passed, the Belarus-Azerbaijan relations have reached a very high level of stable strategic partnership. Both countries fruitfully interact on multilateral platforms, hold solidary positions on key international issues. By joint efforts, solid economic foundation for cooperation was built and a number of projects are implemented in the industry sphere.”

“I am convinced that the relations between our countries, based on the traditions of trust, will continue to develop dynamically for the benefit of the Belarus and Azerbaijani peoples,” Lukashenko added. “Dear president, I wish you good health and constant success, peace and well-being to the citizens of friendly Azerbaijan.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Central Bank to become pioneer in blockchain use in Azerbaijan
ICT 21:31
International cryptocurrency, blockchain experts to gather in Baku
ICT 21:22
Expected investments value in Azerbaijan’s economy in 2018 revealed
Economy news 20:59
Location of first small & medium-sized business house in Azerbaijan revealed
Economy news 20:51
Azerbaijani investors counting on state guarantees, benefits
ICT 20:49
Over 60,000 tourists from Azerbaijan visited Turkey in May: ministry
Tourism 19:53
President Aliyev appoints new deputy healthcare minister
Society 19:49
Hajiyev: Minerals from Azerbaijan’s occupied lands exported to OECD countries
Politics 19:32
President Aliyev allocates funds to form e-agriculture system
Politics 18:45
Winners of men's and women's gymnastics championships awarded in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 18:29
Structural changes in Azerbaijan’s Taxes Ministry
Business 17:47
Azerbaijan improves targeted orientation of SME support (Exclusive)
Economy news 17:12
Azerbaijan’s communications operator to buy IPTV equipment via tender
ICT 17:10
SMEs cluster to improve competitiveness of enterprises in Azerbaijan
Economy news 16:50
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 16:16
Azerbaijan expands export subsidies
Economy news 15:44
Azerbaijani mobile operator talks launch of virtual office service for small businesses
ICT 15:09
Mobile subscribers in Azerbaijan to access new mobile signature
ICT 15:02