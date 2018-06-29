Alexander Lukashenko congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

Trend:

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Belarus and the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Lukashenko said in his letter. “Over the years that passed, the Belarus-Azerbaijan relations have reached a very high level of stable strategic partnership. Both countries fruitfully interact on multilateral platforms, hold solidary positions on key international issues. By joint efforts, solid economic foundation for cooperation was built and a number of projects are implemented in the industry sphere.”

“I am convinced that the relations between our countries, based on the traditions of trust, will continue to develop dynamically for the benefit of the Belarus and Azerbaijani peoples,” Lukashenko added. “Dear president, I wish you good health and constant success, peace and well-being to the citizens of friendly Azerbaijan.”

