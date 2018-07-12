Hajiyev: Pashinyan trying to justify his coming to power through coup d’etat

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 12

Trend:

Speaking of democracy and human rights that have nothing to do with Armenia, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is trying to justify his coming to power not in a democratic way, but through a coup d’etat, Spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev said July 12.

He was commenting on the statements of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the meetings held in Brussels.

Hajiyev noted that the information provided by Pashinyan at the meetings in Brussels on the allegedly growing tensions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and the contact line of the troops is false.

“The real operational situation and the existing facts prove the opposite,” Hajiyev said. “The Armenian leadership is trying to deceive the international community. However, the international community has full and correct information about the real situation. Such activity of the Armenian prime minister is aimed at preserving the illegitimate government.”

“We advise the Armenian leadership to wake up and understand the reality,” Hajiyev noted. “The reality is that the policy Armenia pursues regarding its neighbors is at the heart of the problems the country is facing. This policy destroys the independence and sovereignty of Armenia and leads the country to poverty and instability.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news