Deputy PM: Azerbaijan getting stronger, provocators cannot achieve anything

20 July 2018 14:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The ruling New Azerbaijan Party attaches great importance to the work of the media, deputy prime minister, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the party Ali Ahmadov said July 20.

“Great importance is attached to the media at the state level, and this became one of Azerbaijan’s achievements,” said Ali Ahmadov. “Strong media outlets have been formed in Azerbaijan. Social media set serious challenges before the media. Everyone through social networks has become a part of the media, and everyone distributes information in social networks. All this sets serious challenges before the media.”

He noted that Azerbaijan is developing rapidly, and this also can be observed in the field of media freedom.

Azerbaijan implements major projects, the country is turning into a global transit center, and this increases the authority of the country on the international arena and strengthens its position, he said.

“It is necessary to admit that our future will be even brighter,” he added. “Those who are envious of this try to carry out provocations in the country, but cannot achieve anything, because there is no basis for this. The policy pursued in Azerbaijan by Ilham Aliyev is supported by the people, and there is solid unity between the people and the government.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Deputy PM: By 2030 Azerbaijani society to become more socially oriented (PHOTO)
Politics 3 July 10:48
Deputy PM: Armenian president’s visit to Azerbaijan’s occupied lands illegal
Politics 14 June 16:24
Deputy PM: Azerbaijan became strong country with strong army (PHOTO)
Politics 14 June 14:39
Azerbaijan’s population growth requires creation of over 100,000 jobs annually
Politics 25 May 16:37
“Annual population growth in Azerbaijan requires creation of over 100,000 jobs”
Politics 21 May 13:08
Deputy PM: Karabakh conflict creating problems for ensuring employment in Azerbaijan
Politics 21 May 11:42
Latest
Carlsberg Azerbaijan: size of excise tax dictates retail prices
Economy news 16:07
Number of registered Azerbaijani companies in Turkey decreases
Business 15:59
Carlsberg Azerbaijan arranges beer export to Georgia and Kazakhstan
Economy news 15:57
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender to buy air conditioners
Tenders 15:55
New regional manager of Coca-Cola for Caucasus appointed
Economy news 15:55
Vice PM of Belgium: “Georgian reforms are exciting”
Europe 15:48
Azercell preserves its leading position in social media
Society 15:47
IAI and Czech co Aero unveil combat aircraft
Israel 15:45
Merkel welcomes Trump's invitation to Putin to meet in U.S.
Europe 15:41