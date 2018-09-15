Turkish air force dedicates video to 100th anniversary of Baku's liberation

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkish air force has prepared a video dedicated to the 100th anniversary of liberation of Baku from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation.

The video has been posted on the Twitter page of the Turkish air force.

The video shows the greatness of the Azerbaijani and Turkish armies and congratulates the Azerbaijani people on the liberation of Baku.

September 15, 2018 marks the 100th anniversary of the liberation of Baku from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation.

It was on this day in 1918 that the Islamic Army of the Caucasus, which included the Azerbaijani corps, entered Baku, freeing the city from Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation.

The liberation of Baku is an event of exceptional importance for the Azerbaijani-Turkish friendship and brotherhood.

