Turkish air force dedicates video to 100th anniversary of Baku's liberation

15 September 2018 11:48 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkish air force has prepared a video dedicated to the 100th anniversary of liberation of Baku from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation.

The video has been posted on the Twitter page of the Turkish air force.

The video shows the greatness of the Azerbaijani and Turkish armies and congratulates the Azerbaijani people on the liberation of Baku.

September 15, 2018 marks the 100th anniversary of the liberation of Baku from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation.

It was on this day in 1918 that the Islamic Army of the Caucasus, which included the Azerbaijani corps, entered Baku, freeing the city from Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation.

The liberation of Baku is an event of exceptional importance for the Azerbaijani-Turkish friendship and brotherhood.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan ups direct investments abroad by more than quarter
Economy news 12:28
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 11:28
Armenia commits provocation on front line against Azerbaijani civilians
Politics 10:58
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 88 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:28
Monument honoring Turkish martyr soldier opens in Shamakhi after overhaul (PHOTO)
Politics 10:21
Azerbaijani entrepreneurs eyeing renewable energy projects abroad (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 08:38
Latest
Azerbaijan Defense Ministry shares video on centenary of Baku's liberation
Politics 13:34
Turkmenistan set to develop shipbuilding
Economy news 13:25
National Bank of Kazakhstan announces tender to purchase gasoline
Tenders 13:13
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit (PHOTO)
Politics 13:13
Turkmenistan supports development of trade, economic relations in Caspian region
Turkmenistan 13:00
Uzbekistan’s ambassador to Russia appointed head of Uzbekneftegaz
Uzbekistan 12:37
G20 trade ministers say WTO reform 'urgent' as new Trump tariffs loom
Economy news 12:36
Azerbaijan ups direct investments abroad by more than quarter
Economy news 12:28
Iran to hold 7th international nanotechnology congress
ICT 12:08