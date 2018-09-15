Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ends official visit to Azerbaijan

15 September 2018 20:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

Trend:

President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has today completed his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Turkish President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was seen off by Azerbaijani first Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Ramiz Hasanov and other officials.

