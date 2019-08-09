Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Singapore

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President of Republic of Singapore Halimah Yacob, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the national day of Singapore,” President Aliyev said. “On this remarkable day, I wish you all the best and the friendly people of Singapore peace and prosperity.”

