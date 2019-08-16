Azerbaijani anti-aircraft missile troops conduct live-fire exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)

16 August 2019 19:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16

Trend:

According to the plan of combat training for 2019 approved by the Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, anti-aircraft missile troops of the Air Force of Azerbaijan conducted live-fire exercises, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

Combat groups of the anti-aircraft missile systems of military formations and units have discovered the targets of the imaginary enemy and successfully fulfilled the tasks of their practical destruction.

The objectives of the exercises were to improve practical skills and achieve increased combat readiness of military personnel.

