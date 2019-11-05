Over 23,500 candidacies nominated for participation in municipal elections in Azerbaijan

5 November 2019 20:03 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

As many as 23,768 people have applied to Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) to participate in the upcoming municipal elections, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov said at the commission’s meeting, Trend reports Nov. 5.

Panahov said that 11,899 candidates have applied individually, 11,839 people were nominated by political parties and 30 candidates applied from initiative groups.

On Dec. 23, 2019, municipal elections will be held in Azerbaijan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani FM: Security cooperation to be prominent dimension in mutual dialogue with EU
Politics 19:51
11 parties registered to participate in municipal elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 19:35
Azerbaijani plant reveals production volumes of combi boilers
Business 19:12
New participant into ACG project to open up good prospects for cooperation
Oil&Gas 18:28
Azerbaijan ranks 21st in world in terms of growth of innovative companies
Business 18:13
Azerbaijani medical companies may establish international relations (PHOTO)
Business 18:10
Latest
Iranians to save over $30M per year thanks to Tehran-Shomal highway
Business 20:28
150 MW hydroelectric power station commissioned in Iran
Business 20:25
Belarusian airline increases frequency of flights to Georgia
Tourism 20:22
Flights, passenger traffic of Iran's int’l airport decrease
Business 20:17
Iran to upgrade Mianeh-Bostanabad-Tabriz railway with $366M
Business 20:10
Profit from foreign exchange operations of Georgian banks increases
Finance 20:06
Over 380,000 tons of cargo transshipped through Iran’s Deyr port
Business 20:01
Over 46 million tons of cargo transported through Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port
Business 19:58
Azerbaijani FM: Security cooperation to be prominent dimension in mutual dialogue with EU
Politics 19:51