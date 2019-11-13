Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration: Politicization of religion concerning humanity

13 November 2019 11:54 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 13

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The politicization of religion and its use by radical groups for insidious purposes isn’t only a local problem in a region, but also a global problem that concerns the entire humanity, head of the Department of Interethnic Relations, Multiculturalism and Religious Issues of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration, Professor Etibar Najafov said, Trend reports Nov. 13.

Najafov noted that influential religious figures can make big contribution to solving this global problem.

The professor said that religion had significant impact on the development of world culture, the formation of the worldview and norms of behavior of peoples, universal values and ethical principles.

“However, for centuries there have been forces that used religion for their political purposes, personal ambitions,” Najafov added. “This led to negative consequences in history, resulting in interreligious wars and bloodshed of innocent people. Unfortunately, we see the scale of religious radicalism and extremism in hotspots around the world, in particular in the Middle East, as terrorist groups, hiding behind the curtain of religion, commit massacres. Naturally, all these crimes aren’t consequence of religious education.”

The reason is that religion was turned into an instrument of political games, and religious education is deliberately distorted, the professor said.

