Azerbaijani MPs to attend meetings of PACE Bureau, committees

9 December 2019 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

On Dec. 9-13, Paris will host meetings of the PACE Bureau and committees on political affairs and democracy, legal affairs and human rights, as well as the monitoring committee, Trend reports.

The meetings will be attended by the chairman of Azerbaijan’s parliamentary committee on international relations and interparliamentary ties, the head of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE Samad Seyidov and a member of the delegation, Azerbaijani MP Sabir Hajiyev.

The meetings will include discussions on the PACE Action Plan for 2020, the results of parliamentary elections held in Belarus, as well as in connection with the upcoming parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, the monitoring committee’s preliminary draft report on Azerbaijan, the application of minimum standards in the electoral system, etc.

A number of organizational issues will be considered.

