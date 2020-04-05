NAM member-states do not recognize so-called "elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5

Trend:

The Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) has issued a statement on the so-called "elections" in Azerbaijan’s occupied territories on April 4, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

NAM, which is the second biggest political platform after the UN and uniting 120 countries, emphasized the unacceptability of the seizure of territories by force, and stated that the situation that arose as a result of the occupation of the Azerbaijani territories would not be legally recognized by any country.

In this regard, the NAM member-states stated that they do not recognize the so-called "elections" held in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan on March 31, 2020, and consider them illegal.

In conclusion, the NAM Coordinating Bureau, referring to the 662nd paragraph of the Final Outcome Document of the Baku Summit, reiterated its support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders and the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in accordance with the UN Security Council’s resolutions.