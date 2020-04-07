President Ilham Aliyev: All measures taken in Azerbaijan so far have produced desired effect

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7

Trend:

All measures taken in Azerbaijan so far have produced the desired effect, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in his appeal to the Azerbaijani people after attending the inauguration of medical masks manufacturing enterprise established by Baku Textile Factory LLC in Sumgayit Chemical Industry Park.

“As a result of the adoption of preventive measures, the spread of coronavirus in Azerbaijan has not gained large proportions now. Hundreds of people die in developed countries every day. The health system of no country can fully organize the treatment of an ever increasing number of patients. This should serve as a lesson for us. Therefore, the adoption of preventive measures in Azerbaijan and the implementation of these actions in accordance with the situation pursue one goal: to protect the life and health of our people and prevent the spread of the disease in Azerbaijan. All measures taken so far have produced the desired effect. Suffice it to say that 45,000 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan to date. Currently, various Internet resources indicate the number of patients, the number of deaths, as well as the tests performed. Everyone can visit these sites and see,” said the head of state.

He noted that Azerbaijan is one of the leading countries in the world where so many tests have been performed.

“This has helped us to identify the disease, provide patients with prompt medical assistance and protect ourselves from even greater troubles. So far we have succeeded. At the same time, the adoption of operational measures and the implementation of actions in accordance with the situation have produced effect. The new quarantine rules which entered into force on 5 April pursue one goal: to prevent the spread of the disease in Azerbaijan. This goal was also pursued by the decisions that were made prior to 5 April and the new rules. I have repeatedly said that we have demonstrated national unity, national accord, and we must also demonstrate responsibility. But in the current conditions, taking into account the rules that entered into force on 5 April, people should demonstrate discipline, because strict measures are envisaged in relation to those violating these rules. And these measures are already in place. I am sure that our citizens will fully comply with these rules, the disease will not be widespread and we will be able to overcome this situation with minimum losses,” said the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that coronavirus patients undergo treatment in more than 20 hospitals today, including the most modern hospital, the “Yeni klinika”.

“This clinic was opened relatively recently, at the end of March, and is designed for 575 patients. If we take into account that the clinic was commissioned ahead of schedule, its capacity to receive patients will gradually increase –100 patients at the initial stage, then 300 and then it will begin to operate at full capacity. Also, the hospitals I attended the opening of in the regions in early March of this year were also made available to the patients infected with coronavirus. The most modern hospitals located in the cities of Gazakh, Goranboy and Shamkir are treating patients with coronavirus. The number of beds in these three hospitals is around 500. So more than a thousand hospital beds meeting the most modern standards were put into operation in a matter of just one month, and patients infected with coronavirus are being treated there,” said the head of state.