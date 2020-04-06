President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of medical masks manufacturing enterprise in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of medical face masks manufacturing enterprise established by Baku Textile Factory LLC in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park.
