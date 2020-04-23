Azerbaijan takes part in WCO videoconference (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 23

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

A videoconference chaired by Secretary General of the World Customs Organization (WCO) Kunio Mikuriya has been recently held, Trend reports on April 23 referring to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee.

WCO Council Chairperson Dickson Kateshumbwa; WCO Deputy Chairman for the European Region, Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, Colonel General of the Customs Service Safar Mehdiyev; Vice-Chairman for the Asia-Pacific Region Pranab Kumar Das; Vice-Chairman of the WCO Americas/Caribbean region Enrique Ramirez Paniagua; Vice-Chairman for the East and Southern Africa Region Philiso Valashia; Vice-Chairman for the Middle East and North Africa Ahmed Al Khalifa; and Vice-Chairman for the West and Central Africa Region Toumany Sangare attended the conference, said the committee.

"The videoconference was held to assess the current conditions that have arisen taking into account the spread of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and to explore alternative mechanisms that will allow the World Customs Organization to continue its activity," the message said.

According to the report, the issues related to organizing the further WCO events were mainly discussed at the conference.

The meetings of the Political Commission to be held in June 2020, were postponed until December 2020.

The participants also exchanged views about conducting those WCO meetings, which were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), and the topics to be discussed.

