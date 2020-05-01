Azerbaijan extends quarantine regime until May 31 (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 16:11)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1

Trend:

The special quarantine regime has been extended in Azerbaijan until 00:00 (GMT+4) May 31, 2020, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The regime has been extended taking into account the current sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country in connection with a new type of coronavirus infection (COVID-19), preventive measures which are used in other countries, as well as recommendations of the World Health Organization.

At the same time, given the rate of infection among the population and the dynamics of patients' recovery, a decision was made to mitigate a number of restrictions.

The restrictions are mitigated gradually in Baku city, Sumgayit city, Ganja city, Lankaran city, Absheron and other regions proceeding from the current sanitary and epidemiological situation, the number of patients and the rate of spread of infection.

The activity of a fixed number of employees of state institutions will be resumed (the number of employees of state institutions whose activity has been resumed will be determined upon the relevant resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Azerbaijan Republic) in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja and Lankaran cities, and Absheron region from 00:00 (GMT+4) May 4.

DOST centers will resume the activity to render the targeted state social assistance and issue the bank cards in the social sphere.

The activity of legal entities and individuals that provide other business entities with work and render the services in various fields of activity in which restrictions are applied during the special quarantine regime will be resumed.

The activity of individual retail facilities in all spheres will be resumed.

The activity of hairdressers, beauty salons and cosmetic services will be also resumed.

The system of leaving the house upon SMS notification, registration on the www.icaze.e-gov.az website on the basis of an official certificate or a reference from the place of work will be eliminated in all other cities and districts of the country and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic from 00:00 on May 4, 2020, except for Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran and the Absheron region.

DOST centers rendering the services in certain territories will restore the work to render the targeted state social assistance and issue the bank cards in the social sphere.

The activity of employees of state structures will be fully restored.

The services will be rendered to the clients in restaurants, cafes and teahouses (except for the use of hookahs in public catering facilities).

Visits to boulevards, parks and recreation areas will not be restricted.

The intercity and interdistrict trips will be restored (except for passenger transportation services in public transport) in the mentioned territories.

The activity of legal entities and individuals rendering the services to other business entities or providing with work in different spheres and whose activity was limited during the special quarantine regime will be restored.

The activity of private retail facilities in all spheres will be restored.

The activity of hairdressers, beauty salons and cosmetic services will be restored.

More than 10 people are banned to gather in public places, boulevards, parks and catering facilities throughout the country during the special quarantine regime.

The suspension of the lessons in all educational institutions of the country will be extended until May 31, 2020.

The movement of people is allowed in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran and Absheron district after the employer enters the information about the employee involved in the spheres in which the restrictions have been lifted (by using an electronic signature) into www.icaze.e-gov.az .

During the pandemic, the activity of relevant structures in the country, as well as trade and services sector, must be carried out in accordance with the rules of social behavior and sanitary and epidemiological rules indicated by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Once again, the Operational Headquarters urges everyone to observe the rules of personal hygiene, as well as medical and preventive measures, to leave the houses in case of necessity, to less contact with other people in public places, to support the measures being implemented by the state, to comply with the requirements and recommendations of the Operational Headquarters.

Depending on the sanitary-epidemiological situation, at the next stage, a decision will be made to remove other restrictions.

The sanitary and epidemiological situation associated with COVID-19 in the country is regularly analyzed and the relevant rules are applied. For this reason, taking into account the further dynamics of infection with COVID-19 virus and the situation in the country, the special quarantine regime may be re-announced in case of necessity.