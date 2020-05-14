Hikmat Hajiyev: It’s time to take global action and global responsibility

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14

It’s time to take global action and global responsibility, Assistant to Azerbaijan’s president, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev told EURACTIV, Trend reports.

In cooperation with the international community, the Azerbaijani perspective has been that the global pandemic is not a time for self-isolation, but for global solidarity, Hajiyev said.

He pointed out that in the two organizations currently chaired by Azerbaijan – the Turkic Council and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) – keeping the ways of communication open has been key.

Hajiyev called NAM, a forum of 120 developing states, the second-largest international institution after the United Nations.

Azerbaijan made a contribution of $5 million to the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and in addition, during the NAM online summit, President İlham Aliyev committed another $5 million to the WHO, earmarked for the countries of Latin America, Africa and Asia, Hajiyev said.

