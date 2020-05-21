President of Cuba congratulates Azerbaijani president
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21
Trend:
President of the Republic of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.
“Mr President, on the occasion of the celebration of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to extend my warm congratulations to you and to the people of Azerbaijan and also reiterate to you our willingness to continue working to strengthen the bonds of friendship between our two countries,” the letter said.
“Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration and respect,” the letter said.
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is leading state in CIS today in terms of purchasing power of minimum pension
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan will further strengthen its leading positions in field of information and communication technologies
President Ilham Aliyev: I hope that within a maximum of two years the state will provide homes to all martyr families
President Ilham Aliyev: Everyone should take care of themselves and their loved ones, be aware of their responsibility and observe discipline
President Ilham Aliyev: We are a responsible country, respect ourselves, maintain dignity and respect our partners
Ambassador: Netherlands, Azerbaijan exploring possibilities of cooperation in renewable energy sphere