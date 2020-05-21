President of Cuba congratulates Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

Trend:

President of the Republic of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

“Mr President, on the occasion of the celebration of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to extend my warm congratulations to you and to the people of Azerbaijan and also reiterate to you our willingness to continue working to strengthen the bonds of friendship between our two countries,” the letter said.

“Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration and respect,” the letter said.