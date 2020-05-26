Armenia trying to divert int’l community’s attention from illegal occupation facts

Politics 26 May 2020 21:14 (UTC+04:00)
Armenia trying to divert int’l community’s attention from illegal occupation facts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26

Trend:

Armenia is trying to divert the attention of the international community from the facts of illegal occupation and ethnic cleansing that the civilian population faces, said spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva, Trend reports.

She was commenting on the decision of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in the case of Makuchyan and Minasyan v. Azerbaijan and Hungary dated May 26.

Abdullayeva noted that in order to express a specific opinion on this decision, it is important to study it at the level of legal experts. “However, one can share observations in connection with this decision.”

"First of all, it should be taken into account that the root of the pain and suffering of our region today, both at the level of nations and individuals, lies in the hatred-based hostile policy of the Armenian nationalist leaders against the Azerbaijani people and the aggressive policy of Armenia against Azerbaijan. By distorting the main causes of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, occupant Armenia is trying to divert the attention of the international community from the ongoing illegal occupation of Azerbaijani lands and the facts of ethnic cleansing that the civilian population is facing. However, the ECHR decision of June 16, 2015 on "Chiragov and others v. Armenia” envisages responsibility of Armenia for the occupation of Azerbaijani territories,” she said.

Abdullayeva pointed out that if Armenia truly appreciates human rights and freedoms as much as states this and respects the European Court of Justice, it should immediately end the 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani lands and stop violation of the rights of more than one million of Azerbaijanis.

“Moreover, until the ECHR decision on the “Chigarov and others v. Armenia” of 2015 is implemented, Yerevan does not have the moral right to make any demands on Azerbaijan in relation to the European Court,” said the spokesperson.

Speaking about the main results of the court’s decision, Abdullayeva noted that first of all, Armenia’s intention to use the European Court as a tool in the slanderous campaign against Azerbaijan and its attempts to politicize this institution and drag it into the propaganda campaign should be rejected.

“As for the decision of the European Court, actually, it did not ensure the main intention of Armenia. The Court’s
decision does not require the annulment of the pardon decision, which is the main subject of the dispute, or the resumption of the case against the person concerned. On the other hand, the lawsuit on violation of the right to life was also rejected,” Abdullayeva added.

She said the European Court in its decision found that the essential aspect of Article 2 (the right to life) of the European Convention was not violated by the Azerbaijani government.

"That is, according to the conclusion reached by the European Court, Ramil Safarov acted individually and did not represent the Azerbaijani government. Therefore, the Azerbaijani government cannot bear international legal responsibility for these actions. At the same time, we believe that the court case should have taken into account the fact that the officer of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan Ramil Safarov was born in the Jabrail district of Azerbaijan in August 1993, lost close relatives in the war, and became an IDP in adolescence,” said Abdullayeva.

She pointed out that pardon is a practice used worldwide, and according to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the head of state has the power to pardon.

"I would like to emphasize once again that the root cause of all the problems is Armenia’s policy of aggression against Azerbaijan and the unresolved consequences of this policy. The only way to put an end to hostility between the two countries is to eliminate the consequences of the conflict, that is, to withdraw the occupying forces from the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan and ensure the basic rights of hundreds of thousands of people expelled from these territories. The European Court would better take note of the policy of aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan and would note in its press release that Ramil Safarov is an internally displaced person who has become a victim of this policy,” she concluded.

