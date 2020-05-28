President Ilham Aliyev: I am sure that our independence development will be continuous and Azerbaijan`s state independence will live forever (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28

Trend:

A post on the occasion of May 28 - the Republic Day has been made on the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev`s official Facebook account.

"Today`s Azerbaijani state, which is a successor of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, realized our people's independence dreams. I am sure that our independence development will be continuous and Azerbaijan`s state independence will live forever," the post said.