Video conference held between Azerbaijani president, VP and other representatives of Microsoft (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16
Trend:
A video conference initiated by Microsoft has been held between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the company’s Vice-President Philippe Rogge, Head of Corporate, External and Legal Affairs in Central and Eastern Europe Nanna-Louise Linde, and other representatives of Microsoft, Trend reports on June16 referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.
Assistant to President Shahmar Movsumov and Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade also participated in the videoconference on behalf of Azerbaijan.
