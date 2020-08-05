Azerbaijani-Turkish joint military forces hold next stage of tactical exercises (FOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 5

Trend:

The next stage of the Azerbaijani-Turkish joint large-scale tactical exercises with combat shooting has been completed in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

“At this stage of the exercises, the units, passing through territory with different terrain relief, accomplished combat-training tasks for organizing and conducting counteroffensive operations using weapons and armored vehicles, delivering preemptive strikes against the military personnel and combat equipment of the imaginary enemy, as well as for liberating strategically advantageous areas and frontiers,” the ministry said.

The units successfully completed the assigned tasks, demonstrating high professionalism in interaction with other elements of the battle formation.