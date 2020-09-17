Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation to make official visit to Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan's parliamentary delegation led by speaker Sahiba Gafarova will pay an official visit to Russia on September 21, the Azerbaijani parliament told Trend on Sept. 17.

The delegation includes the MPs and officials of the Azerbaijani parliament.

During the visit, Gafarova will meet with Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matviyenko and Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia Viacheslav Volodin.

The views on the current and future spheres of the development of inter-parliamentary relations will be shared and discussed.

During the visit, Gafarova is expected to deliver speech at the plenary session of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia.

The ceremony of signing the Agreement on Cooperation between the Azerbaijani parliament and the State Duma of the Russian Federation will be held during the visit to the State Duma of Russia.

A meeting between Gafarova and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is also envisaged.

The views on making regular visits at the level of the parliaments, the exchange of experience and information in the legislative process, the participation of delegations in influential international organizations, the ways of resolving the regional conflicts, strengthening the ties in the economic, political, cultural, humanitarian spheres and others issues will be exchanged during the meetings within the visit.

The visit will end on September 23.