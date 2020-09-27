Foreign Ministry: Turkey to render required support to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a comment on the recent provocation of Armenia against Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Sept. 27 with reference to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

"Turkey fully supports Azerbaijan and will render the required support to it," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry was informed that the Armenian Armed Forces, grossly violating the ceasefire regime, intensively shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the frontline zone, Gapanli village of Tartar district, Chiragli and Orta Garavand villages of Aghdam district, Alkhanli, Shukurbeyli villages of Fuzuli district and JojugMarjanli village of Jabrayil district on September 27, 2020 at around 06:00 (GMT+4).

"Of course, Azerbaijan uses its legal right to defend its people and territorial integrity,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.