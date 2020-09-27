Foreign Ministry: Turkey to render required support to Azerbaijan

Politics 27 September 2020 12:56 (UTC+04:00)
Foreign Ministry: Turkey to render required support to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a comment on the recent provocation of Armenia against Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Sept. 27 with reference to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

"Turkey fully supports Azerbaijan and will render the required support to it," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry was informed that the Armenian Armed Forces, grossly violating the ceasefire regime, intensively shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the frontline zone, Gapanli village of Tartar district, Chiragli and Orta Garavand villages of Aghdam district, Alkhanli, Shukurbeyli villages of Fuzuli district and JojugMarjanli village of Jabrayil district on September 27, 2020 at around 06:00 (GMT+4).

"Of course, Azerbaijan uses its legal right to defend its people and territorial integrity,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan strengthening co-op in medical tourism
Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan strengthening co-op in medical tourism
Expert talks putting Azerbaijan's domestic tourism back on its feet
Expert talks putting Azerbaijan's domestic tourism back on its feet
Istanbul Airport receives ‘Chinese Friendly Airport’ certificate
Istanbul Airport receives ‘Chinese Friendly Airport’ certificate
Loading Bars
Latest
Defense Consultant: Any activities conducted in Nagorno Karabakh by Armenia - illegal Politics 14:02
CSTO makes statement regarding aggravation of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:57
President Ilham Aliyev: Armenia plans to occupy Azerbaijani lands and does not hide it Politics 13:57
Armenia confirms casualties suffered from its military attack on Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:54
Iranian Offshore Oil Company boosts extraction Oil&Gas 13:47
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani army currently inflicting blows to Armenia's military positions Politics 13:43
Azerbaijani NGOs appeal to presidents of US, Russia, France due to Armenian provocation Politics 13:31
Ombudsman makes statement on Armenia's gross violation of ceasefire with Azerbaijan Politics 13:27
Net profit of Azerbaijani banks slightly drops Finance 13:24
Port facilities launched in Iran's Hormozgan Province Business 13:24
Azerbaijan's import of cars from Turkey down Transport 13:19
Import of cars from Turkey to Russia down during COVID-19 Business 13:18
Cargo shipment data from Italy via Turkey's port disclosed Transport 13:18
Azerbaijan discloses names of civilians wounded as result of Armenia's attack Politics 13:18
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenian side suffering numerous losses Politics 13:10
Lithuanian, Latvian FMs concerned over Armenia's large-scale provocation against Azerbaijan Politics 12:58
Foreign Ministry: Turkey to render required support to Azerbaijan Politics 12:56
President Aliyev: Armenia plans to occupy Azerbaijani lands and does not conceal that Politics 12:45
Azerbaijani president: We have no military targets in Armenia Politics 12:39
Russian Foreign Ministry makes statement about hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh region Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:37
President Aliyev: Azerbaijani Army currently firing on and dealing blows to Armenia's military positions Politics 12:35
Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army’s counter-offensive operation continues successfully Politics 12:20
Value of goods sold at Iran Mercantile Exchange increases Business 12:15
Demand for Turkish cars in Kazakhstan drops Transport 12:14
President Ilham Aliyev appeals to Azerbaijani people (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:13
Turkish presidential spokesman: Ankara supports Baku, condemns Armenia’s latest provocative actions against Azerbaijan Turkey 12:11
Turkish presidential administration: Armenia responsible for destabilizing situation in region Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:07
Turkish Grand National Assembly member: Armenian PM’s behavior shows that his policy far from peace and stability Politics 12:01
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry appeals to population of occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:34
Defense ministry: Azerbaijan denies Armenia’s information about shooting down of 3 tanks Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:30
S. Korea reports 95 more COVID-19 cases, 23,611 in total Other News 11:04
Arab analyst: OIC should have clear position in resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:15
Peru's COVID-19 cases exceed 800,000 Other News 10:06
Number of trucks passes via Iran's Bazargan checkpoint revealed Business 10:02
Tengiz Tsertsvadze: Incease in coronavirus cases is expected for next several days, the situation will stabilize afterwards Georgia 09:55
12 OSA anti-aircraft missile systems of Armenian air defense units were destroyed - Defense Ministry Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:41
Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army’s Troops launches counter-offensive operation along entire front Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:36
Hikmat Hajiyev: Entire responsibility for situation at frontline, its further dev't lies on leadership of Armenia Politics 09:20
Defense Ministry: Firing points and combat activities of armed forces of Armenia suppressed Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 08:56
Iran's cotton production to increase Business 08:29
Iranian diplomat, UN envoy stress political talks to solve Syrian crisis Iran 08:26
COVID-19: 64 fresh cases recorded in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:18
Armenian armed forces shell Azerbaijani human settlements located in the frontline zone Politics 07:55
22 illegal immigrants rescued, 3 bodies recovered off Libyan coast World 07:07
China's foreign minister may visit Japan as early as October Other News 06:05
13 militants killed in clashes with army in northern Lebanon World 04:50
Trump nominates conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett for U.S. Supreme Court US 03:53
Explosion kills 7 in Syria's Hasakah Arab World 03:01
Moscow's death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases rises by 18 Russia 02:13
Saudi Arabia plans to resume tourist visas by early 2021: minister Arab World 01:36
Plant of Iran's South Kaveh Steel Company launched Business 26 September 23:58
Azerbaijan's cotton company to purchase tires via tender Tenders 26 September 23:33
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of electrical products Tenders 26 September 23:30
Iran lowers import of Turkey-made cars Business 26 September 23:18
Energy Community welcomes adoption of Law on Energy and Water Supply by Georgia Oil&Gas 26 September 23:14
Iran discloses details of exports via Kerman Province Business 26 September 23:11
UK PM urges unity in global fight against COVID-19 Europe 26 September 22:55
Iran's National Information Network to function alongside global internet Business 26 September 22:23
Iran reveals details for returning of currency earnings from exports Finance 26 September 22:19
Lebanese security forces kill two members of armed group Arab World 26 September 22:09
Iran's import of chemicals from Turkey dips Turkey 26 September 21:19
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market Finance 26 September 21:18
Total volume of non-bank deposits in Georgia′ s banking sector up Finance 26 September 21:18
Italy considers production of Italian denim fabrics in Uzbekistan Business 26 September 21:16
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 27 Oil&Gas 26 September 21:14
Azerbaijan's Anglo Asian Mining reveals revenue forecast for this year Business 26 September 21:14
UK records another 6,042 coronavirus cases Europe 26 September 20:53
Brazil exceeds 140,000 deaths from COVID-19 Other News 26 September 20:12
Iran, Iraq discuss bilateral ties, regional developments Iran 26 September 19:46
Turkey unveils goods shipment figures from Lebanon via its ports Transport 26 September 19:20
Serbia to further boost ties with Turkey, President Vucic says Turkey 26 September 19:19
Deputy Health Minister – Georgia maintains ‘dark green zone’ status on global COVID-risk scale Georgia 26 September 19:06
EU-Kazakhstan Cooperation Committee debate COVID-19 impact, coop issues Kazakhstan 26 September 19:02
Ukraine's president orders prompt investigation of plane crash Other News 26 September 18:30
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 26 September 17:42
Azerbaijan's FM meets with EU Special Representative for South Caucasus (PHOTO) Politics 26 September 17:40
Azerbaijani president congratulates his China counterpart Politics 26 September 17:37
England's COVID-19 app does not accept a third of test results Europe 26 September 17:31
Kazakh cities introducing smart technologies via Smart City projects Business 26 September 17:00
Volume of cargo shipment from Spain across Turkish ports revealed Transport 26 September 16:57
Kazakhstan increases exports to Greece despite COVID-19 Business 26 September 16:55
Import of cars from Turkey by Georgia shows drop Business 26 September 16:55
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for September 26 Society 26 September 16:55
Azerbaijani ambassador meets with Russian St. Petersburg's governor Economy 26 September 16:54
Azerbaijan confirms 131 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 26 September 16:01
Kazakhstan, EU eye establishing direct air flights Transport 26 September 15:01
Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to president of Ukraine Politics 26 September 15:01
Uzbekistan, Egypt eye to co-op regarding electrical equipment production Business 26 September 14:59
Russia reports over 7,500 coronavirus cases in the past day Russia 26 September 14:58
Turkmenistan’s Turkmentruba opens tender to buy chemical products Tenders 26 September 14:56
Kazakhstan's postal service operator to buy coal via tender Tenders 26 September 14:54
Volume of loans issued by Georgian commercial banks down Finance 26 September 14:53
Loan portfolio of banks, NBCOs in Azerbaijan down Finance 26 September 14:52
Volume of cargo shipment from Egypt across Turkish ports revealed Transport 26 September 14:46
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market Finance 26 September 14:07
Azerbaijani oil prices on the rise Finance 26 September 13:49
Volume of food oil exported from EAEU to Turkmenistan revealed Business 26 September 13:42
Average monthly salary in Baku increases Finance 26 September 13:38
Member of Pakistani Senate: Ethno fascism of Armenia - menace to regional stability Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 26 September 13:21
Total assets of Azerbaijani banks decline Finance 26 September 13:20
All news