Countries selling weapons to Armenia must know that they are used against children - assistant to Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

By Asif Mehman - Trend:

The countries selling weapons to Armenia must know that Armenia is using weapons against children, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said in Ganja, Trend reports.

"After today's attack on Ganja, the countries selling missiles to Armenia must think about it,” Hajiyev said. “They must know that Armenia’s criminal regime is using these weapons against civilians, children."

The assistant to the president added that presumably, the fire was opened by the Armenian armed forces from the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

As a result of the night missile attack on Ganja by the Armenian armed forces, nine civilians were killed and 34 civilians were injured.