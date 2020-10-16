Azerbaijan shows new photos of Jabrayil district (PHOTO)

Jabrayil, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

Trend:

The media representatives visited Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district, liberated from Armenia’s occupation, Trend’s regional special correspondent reports.

The journalists saw with their own eyes the damage caused by the Armenian side to Jabrayil city, the destruction of the city infrastructure.

The Dostlug spring at the entrance to the city has been completely destroyed, the historical monuments in the city were greatly damaged.

Trend presents new photos of the liberated Jabrayil district.