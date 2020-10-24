Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Azerbaijan begins to return its lands
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24
Trend:
Azerbaijan began to return its lands, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports.
He made the remark during his speech in Turkish Kayseri city.
In his speech, Erdogan congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the liberated lands.
