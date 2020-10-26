Responsibility for violation of humanitarian ceasefire regime lies with Armenia - Azerbaijani president's aide (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 09:49

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

Trend:

Responsibility for another violation of the humanitarian ceasefire regime lies with Armenia, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

"Immediately after the Armenian prime minister’s announcement that Armenia would observe the humanitarian ceasefire, at about 08:00 (GMT +4) Armenian Armed Forces shelled Azerbaijani military positions in the Lachin district’s direction from artillery,” Hajiyev said. “They also shelled the Tartar city and surrounding villages. Also, Azerbaijani positions in Gadabay, Tovuz, and Dashkasan districts were fired from the territory of Armenia’s Berd, Chambarak and Vardenis cities.”

The assistant to the president reminded that after the Moscow agreement of October 10, Armenia fired ballistic missiles at the civilian population of Ganja.

According to him, the Armenian side also grossly violated the humanitarian ceasefire regime, agreed upon with the mediation of France on October 18.

“All this once again testifies to the fact that the Armenian side verbally supports the ceasefire regime, but in fact, hiding behind it, is firing at Azerbaijani units and the civilian population of Azerbaijan, trying to maintain and strengthen the status quo based on the occupation”, he noted.

The Azerbaijani side is demonstrating restraint. Information on violations of the humanitarian ceasefire is collected and transmitted to the respective co-chair countries, stressed Hajiyev.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.