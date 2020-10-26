Update given on civilian casualties following Armenian shelling of Azerbaijan's Ganja

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

Trend:

Following missile and artillery shelling of Azerbaijani Ganja city by the Armenian armed forces, 4, 11 and 17, 26 people were killed, including 10 women and 6 children, 138 people were wounded, and large damage was inflicted on civilian infrastructure facilities and vehicles, Trend reports citing the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan.

Since September 27, due to the Armenian provocations, 65 civilians of Azerbaijan have been killed, including 18 women and 10 children, 297 people have been injured, of which 69 are women, 32 are children.