Armenian leadership should seriously think about it and take right step - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

Trend:

The Armenian leadership should seriously think about it and take the right step, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the Italian Rai 1 TV channel, Trend reports.

“The occupation must be eliminated, the Azerbaijanis must return to the lands where they have lived for centuries, and live in harmony with the Armenian population. It will not be easy and it will take time. But we know how countries were reconciled after World War II, when European countries were at war – the current neighbors, and many people were killed. But this should not sit in the memory all the time and produce hatred, which is what Armenian ideologists are doing today. Goodwill must be shown. If that happens, what I am saying will happen. If not, we will return these lands anyway. And the current state of affairs on the battlefield is showing that. We will return them at any cost. Either peacefully or war, but we will return them. Therefore, I think the Armenian leadership should seriously think about it and take the right step,” the head of state said.